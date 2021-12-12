Red Wing tied the game twice in the second period and was able to score in the third but fell short, losing 4-3 to Mankato West on Saturday.
Lexi Pauzauskie scored at 10 minutes, 11 seconds of the second to tie the game 1-1. Almost 3 minutes later, Alison Kruger scored to tie the game 2-2. West had gone ahead 2-1 less than a minute after Pauzauskie's tying goal.
The Scarlets broke the tie at 3:15 of the third. Caitlin Hvinden scored on the power play to give the Scarlets a two-goal lead at 7:35 of the third.
Quickly responding, Tatum Zylka scored at 7:53 of the third to get the Wingers back within a goal. The 4-3 scored stood as the Wingers couldn't find the tying goal.
Allie Meyer stopped 27 of 31 shots on net for the Wingers.
Red Wing next travels to Mayo on Thursday.
