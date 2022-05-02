The Red Wing boys tennis team traveled to take on Northfield on Monday and was unable to get past the Raiders, losing 6-1.
Aiden Hull earned the lone point of the dual for the Wingers. Hull won his match 6-2, 6-4 in No. 2 singles.
Elsewhere in singles play, Josh Kolby lost in No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-3. Braydon Bennyhoff lost a tough match 7-6, 7-6. Luke Farrar dropped his No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-1.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery lost in No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-3. Austin Hosfeld and Eli Flattum nearly pulled out a win in No. 2 doubles, losing 5-7, 6-0, 10-3. Zach Mikkelson and Jacob Flemke lost in No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-3.
Red Wing next travels to Faribault on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.