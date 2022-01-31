Mankato East scored twice in the third period. That was enough to beat the Red Wing boys hockey team 2-0 on Saturday.
East's Andrew Bastian scored the game's first goal at 14 minutes, 50 seconds of the third. Parker Anthony scored at 15:46 of the third on the power play to give East a two-goal lead.
Winger goaltender Dixon Ehlers stopped 44 or 46 shots.
