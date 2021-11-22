The Red Wing girls hockey team lost 6-0 to Fergus Falls on Saturday at home. The Wingers had five power-play opportunities but failed to score on any as the Otters kept the shots on net to a minimum.
Hannah Johnson scored twice and Maddie Hulter recorded four assists for the Otters.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer made 36 saves.
Red Wing next hosts Mankato West on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.