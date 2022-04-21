The Red Wing boys tennis team fell 7-0 to Century on Thursday.
Aiden Hull lost in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Josh Kolby lost in his return to the lineup in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1. Braydon Bennyhoff lost in No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-0. Luke Farrar lost a tough match at No. 4 singles 7-5, 6-4.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery lost in No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-0. Austin Hosfeld and Eli Flattum lost in No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-2. Jacob Flemke and Zac Burton dropped their No. 3 doubles match 6-4, 6-0.
Red Wing faces Northfield on Friday and John Marshall on Saturday.
