Century cruised to a 7-1 win over Red Wing with a four-goal first period Saturday afternoon, spoiling senior day for the Wingers girls hockey team.
The Panthers scored shorthanded twice in one Winger power play in the first.
Allie Kruger scored in the opening minute of the second to put the Wingers on the board. The Wingers generated more offensive cycles in the second than in the first, but only came away with one goal.
Century scored once on the power play in the second, then twice in the third.
Allie Meyer made 20 saves in net for the Wingers.
Red Wing ended the regular season with a 4-19 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.