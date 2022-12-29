The Red Wing girls basketball team kept the game close against Mankato East. The Wingers held slim leads before falling behind in the second half in a 47-39 loss on Thursday.
Each team shot similar percentages from the field. Red Wing outrebounded East 34-23. East made eight of 11 shots at the free-throw line while Red Wing was 1-for-7.
Bryn Guse scored 14 points for the Wingers. Kayla Radtke had nine points. Sophia Rahn ended with seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Hannah Kosek finished with four points and eight rebounds.
