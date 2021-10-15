BYRON -- Even in defeat, the Red Wing girls’ soccer team had a moment to realize just how good they’ve been. The Bears counted down the final seconds of the game and all the Wingers could do was recognize the relief the Bears must have felt holding the Wingers scoreless.
“It makes us feel good when they're celebrating that they beat us because obviously that means we're a good team,” senior Cadence Thorson said after the game.
Second-seeded Byron shut out the No. 3 Wingers 2-0 in the Section 1AA semifinal.
Senior goalkeeper Tori Senty felt this season’s Wingers were much improved.
“I think this is the best team we've had. I'm really proud of how we've come,” she said.
Red Wing was surging in the final weeks of the season. They knew it would be another low-scoring game against the Bears.
The contributions of seniors Senty, Thorson, Camille DeSutter, Elle Guse, Ella Ponto and Kylie Stockton have really elevated the Wingers status, not just this season but for next season too.
“They are just good people,” said head coach Taylor Becker. “Athletics aside, they are just good kids to have in your program. They really set us at a higher level. The expectations that they set. Going forward, our expectations are a lot higher because of that group.”
Thorson and Senty each said the Wingers have a lot to be proud of.
“The fact that it's been such a good year makes it even harder to say goodbye to this team. It means so much to be a part of it,” Thorson said. “I'm excited for what they have in the future.”
Neither team could score until the final minutes of the first half. Byron’s Olivia Amundson kicked in a ball off a deflection in front of the goal that Senty made an aggressive save attempt on. The ball bounced away from Senty right to Amundson.
Byron had a chance to go up 2-0 right before halftime when two Bears got loose behind the Winger defense and got a clean shot off with a couple seconds to spare. Senty made a sprawling save to her right to keep it 1-0.
The Bears scored again in the 64th minute after they got a bouncing ball to settle on the foot of Marissa Ellavsky in close to the goal. In the second half, the Wingers made more of a push downfield but found it difficult to get a clear shot on net. Every time Sammi Chandler was within 10 yards of the goal, the Bears guarded her with two defenders. The Bears defense did the same to any Winger midfielder as they approached the 25-yard line.
“We tried to move her a little bit, just to get something going. Just a spark of any kind,” Becker said. “They were on us right away. Which, credit to them, I would do the same thing.”
Senty, who made a few crucial saves to keep her team in the game, said she’d rather stay busy in goal. She had to make several saves in the final 20 minutes of the first half and throughout the second. Although, it’s a better feeling to be on the “right side” of a game in which she’s active in goal.
Becker said all season long, the team could rely on Senty.
“Having Tori for the past three seasons has been huge. I say it every time, it's the kid you don't have to worry about,” she said. “You know she's going to put in 100 percent of her effort. She is going to save what she needs to save.
Overall, the Wingers feel they’ve shown their potential this season.
“There are a lot of emotions associated with that. We put in a solid effort and the body of work they put together doesn't get negated by one game,” Becker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.