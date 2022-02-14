Battling in front of their own net all game, Red Wing had its best period in the third. Jamie Chaska followed up a breakaway attempt by Madison Snyder, who had poked the puck free at her own blue line, to whack the puck past Two Rivers goalie Ella Graham. Chaska’s goal was all the Wingers would get as No. 3 Two Rivers already had a commanding lead.
The sixth-seeded Wingers had their season come to an end with a 7-1 loss in a Section 4A quarterfinal Saturday afternoon at West St. Paul Arena.
The continuous tie ups in front of their own net by Allie Kruger, Lexie Pauzauskie and Amelia Grove with the game in running time in the third with the Riveters up 6-0 was a testament to how much the Wingers have pushed forward, even when the score isn’t in their favor.
Head coach Nicole Olson was proud and has been all season of the resilient nature of the team.
“It's been a tough year on paper with what the scores or results have been. We've also had anywhere from one to 14 kids out every single day this season for a variety of reasons,” Olson said. “We didn't really have much bounce our way whether it was literally on the ice or off the ice. It also teaches life lessons along the way and that's what sports are about. The girls were resilient, and we adapted, and had to change things on the go. I think that's all something they can take with them outside of hockey.”
Between numerous injuries and covid, which resulted in a two weeks without games, not much seemed to go in the Winger’s favor. They began the season with less than a full bench. The team kept pressing ahead though. After the two-week break, they won a game in which an eighth grade skater suited up in net.
Sophomore Tatum Zylka led the Wingers in goals with nine and points with 19. Junior Allie Roe had 11 points and sophomore defenseman Allie Kruger had nine points. With nearly the full varsity lineup and three of the top-5 point getters able to return next season, Olson hopes the group can learn from this season and move on to better results.
“The never-give-up attitude, I think we showed that by playing our best period in the third, just not giving up,” Olson said about the biggest takeaway from the season. “It's easy to have your head down for a variety of reasons. They've never focused on that. They keep fighting until they can't anymore.”
The Wingers clogged the middle of the ice defensively, keeping the game scoreless through most of the first until Lilly Leitner’s shot from the left-side boards snuck through Winger goalie Allie Meyer at 13 minutes, 32 seconds of the period. Riveter Solvei Berg-Messerole scored just over a minute later to go ahead 2-0.
The Wingers spent a majority of the first and second periods in their own zone. What offense they were able to get came on the rush.
In the second, Berg-Messerole scored two of the four Riveter goals to complete the hat trick.
Chaska’s goal in the third was her fifth of the season and third in the last two games.
TWO RIVERS 7, RED WING 1
TR 2 4 1 — 7
RW 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: (TR) Solvei Berg-Messerole 3, Lilly Leitner, Evie Daly, Edy Halverson, Mia Cheesebrough; (RW) Jamie Chaska.
Assists: (TR) Olivia Van Siclen 3, Molly Shetka 2, Ella Johnson 2, Kate Reubish, Isabel Hernandez, Josie Daly, Cheesebrough. (RW) Madison Snyder.
Saves: (TR) Ella Graham 15; (RW) Allie Meyer 38.
