Despite another steady game from Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers, Hibbing tied the game in third, then scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the Red Wing boys hockey team 4-3 on Saturday.
Beau Frider scored the tying goal at 12 minutes, 2 seconds of the third. Peyton Taylor had the game-winner at 1:27 of overtime.
Ehlers had a second straight game with at least 50 saves. He stopped 57 of 61 shots on net, increasing his save percentage on the season to .932.
The Wingers led 3-1 after Jorgen Ulvenes scored at 7:13 of the second. Casey Larson and Landin Ramstad each scored in the first period.
Red Wing plays Winona in a rescheduled game on Tuesday at home.
