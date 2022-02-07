The Red Wing boys hockey team lost to Faribault 6-5 in overtime on Saturday.
The Wingers held a 4-0 lead midway through to the second period. The Falcons scored the next four goals to tie the game in the third. Each team scored three power play goals and had at least 40 shots on net.
Tristen Peterson got the scoring started for the Wingers in the first on the power play. Casey Larson scored twice in the power play in the second to put the Wingers up 3-0. Charlie Peterson gave the Wingers a 4-0 lead at 11 minutes, 55 seconds of the second.
Brody Redding scored two of the next four Falcon goals. The second of Redding's goals came at 4:31 of the third. Carson Ahern gave the Wingers a lead again at 8:44 but the Falcons were able to tie the game 5-5 at 14:09 of the third.
Tanner Yochum scored the game-winning goal at 6:46 of overtime for the Falcons.
Larson ended with a four-point game. Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers made 43 saves.
Red Wing next faces Albert Lea at home on Thursday.
