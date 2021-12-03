The Red Wing girls hockey team fell in its first Big 9 matchup 62-56 against Albert Lea Friday night.
The Wingers led 30-24 at the half, but the Tigers outscored the Wingers 38-26 in the second. The Tigers also shot 50 percent from 3-point range, making 9 of 18.
Sophia Rahn led the Wingers just about every statistical category. She recorded 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and came up with seven steals.
Hannah Kosek and Mayzee Thorson each scored 11 points. Thorson knocked down three 3-pointers. Lillie Sonju was 3-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line for eight points.
Red Wing next faces Owatonna on Monday at home.
