Coming into a Tuesday matchup with the Big 9-leading Owatonna Huskies, Red Wing hadn’t been involved in any lopsided losses. The largest margin of victory for the opponent was 15. The Wingers were careful not to let the Huskies utilize Evan Dushek in the paint and were wary of Brayden Williams.
The Huskies led by 13 at the half, then shot devastatingly well from 3-point range in the second to hand the Wingers their worst loss of the season, 79-45.
“We haven't had a buttkicking in a long time, but we got one tonight,” said head coach Oliver Simmons.
Maddox Hanson came out and drilled a pair of threes early in the game to get the Wingers going. From then on, the Winger offense struggled to get a basket of any kind, including shooting 2-for-6 at the free-throw line in the first half.
Dushek got into foul trouble and was on the bench for a solid chunk of the first, allowing Denval Atkinson and Andrew Ball to get better looks in the paint. Yet, at the end of the half, only Hanson, Atkinson and Ball had points for the Wingers.
Simmons said he would have liked to trim the deficit to single digits, but felt the Wingers were challenging the Huskies on defense. The Wingers doubled, even triple-teamed Dushek inside but were quick to sprint toward the ball when kicked back to the perimeter.
“We felt good coming out of halftime because defensively we got so many stops in a row against them,” Simmons said. “Again, turning the ball over killed us in the first half. … If we don't have those open court turnovers and we don't have those ones where they took it out of our hands on a rebound, put it right back, it's a four or five-point game. Those threes are a lot harder to hit. Our kids are a lot faster getting out there.”
Simmons added it is hard to make the extra effort to make an outside shot more contested when they’ve all been going in, which was the case in the second half.
Williams, Ty Creger, Blake Burmeister and Nick Williams all hit shots from beyond the arc. The Huskies lead grew from 49-28 to 57-28. The Huskies lead swelled to 30 points with 8 minutes, 26 seconds remaining.
Simmons felt like the team played well enough in the first half to feel like they were in the game. Getting blown out in the second half showed why the Huskies are unbeaten in Big 9 play and exposed a few of the weaknesses for the Wingers.
The turnovers before even getting a shot, then taking somewhat contested threes cost the Wingers.
Red Wing has a tough stretch of games upcoming against Century, Stewartville and Austin. Simmons said the key for the Wingers is to continue to limit turnovers that lead directly to easy buckets for the opposition.
OWATONNA 79, RED WING 45
O 34 45 — 79
RW 21 24 — 45
Owatonna 79
Brayden Williams 32, 3 3-pt; Evan Dushek 17; Blake Burmeister 9, 3 3-pt; Ty Creger 6, 2 3-pt; Nick Williams 3, 1 3-pt; Collin Vick 3, 1 3-pt; Avery Hartman 3; Noah Kubicek 2; Jack Helget 1.
RW 45
Denval Atkinson 13; Maddox Hanson 10, 3 3-pt; Andrew Ball 10, 1 3-pt; Reid Hartmann 3, 1 3-pt; Deso Buck 3, 1 3-pt; Jonah Deppe 3, 1 3-pt; Tyler Rodgers 3, 1 3-pt.
Free throws: O 12-17, RW 4-9.
Three-point goals: O 11, RW 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.