Red Wing tied the game 3-3 in the seventh, but Owatonna was the one to push across a run in the top of the 13th inning to escape with a 4-3 win on Thursday in Big 9 softball action.
The Wingers took a 2-0 lead in the third on back-to-back RBI singles from Elle Brandt then Kennedy Knopp. The Huskies scored once in the fifth and two in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 lead.
Winger Bri Tix walked to lead off the seventh. Brandt bunted Tix over to second base. An error that allowed Knopp to reach first and Tix to third, followed by an intentional walk to Ramstad set up the Wingers with the bases loaded and one out. After a strikeout, Tix scored the tying run on a passed ball.
Neither team managed much offense in extra innings until the Huskies doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 13th.
Owatonna held the Wingers to five hits. Amira Ramstad pitched all 13 innings and struck out 19 batters. She walked six and allowed an earned run on 11 hits. At the plate, Ramstad reached base four times on a hit and three walks.
Red Wing suffered its first loss of the season and looks to rebound with a win on Friday at Century. The Wingers then host Kasson-Mantorville on Monday.
