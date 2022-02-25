The Red Wing girls basketball team lost 69-53 in its regular-season finale against Mankato East on Friday.
The Wingers were outscored 43-18 in the first half but made a push in the second outscoring the Cougars 35-26. The Cougars shot 54 percent from the field while the Wingers were 42 percent.
Sammi Chandler made 5 of 10 shots from the field and 2 of 2 at the free-throw line to lead the Wingers with 13 points. She also had a team-high three steals.
Hallie Roschen scored nine points for the Wingers. Izzy Guetzlaff had eight points and a team-high seven rebounds. Bailie Roschen knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Mayzee Thorson, Sophia Rahn and Hannah Kosek each added five points.
Red Wing ended with a 12-13 overall record and 10-11 in the Big 9. The Wingers next play in the Section 1AAA tournament on Wednesday.
