Century stifled Red Wing’s offense, beating the Wingers 42-34 on Monday in girls basketball action.
The Wingers made five 3-pointers and shot 34 percent from the field while Century missed its two 3-point shots and was 48 percent from the field. The Wingers turned the ball over 17 times and Century had 10 points off turnovers which proved to be the difference.
Hannah Kosek led the Wingers in points (10), rebounds (5) and steals (2). Bailie Roschen and Cadence Thorson each made a pair of 3s for 6 points.
Red Wing travels to Winona on Tuesday.
