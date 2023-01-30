Red Wing suffered its first loss in a month Saturday evening to Class AAA fifth-ranked Stewartville, 68-52.
The eighth-ranked Wingers allowed the most points by any opponent this season and also got into foul trouble throughout the game. Several players were needed to step in at varying times as Izzy Guetzlaff, Sammi Chandler and Hannah Kosek picked up fouls. The Wingers ended the game with 21 fouls.
In the first half, the Tigers went on a late-half run, going ahead by 20 points. In the second half, the Wingers chipped away at the deficit. Yet every time the Wingers got a much needed shot, the Tigers were quick to answer.
“We talked at halftime and before the game, we have to get back in transition,” head coach Peter Johnson said. “They are too fast. They are just as athletic as we are. They leak people on top of it. That's something we don't really do.”
Johnson said the team gave up 10 points in transition. When the Wingers were able to defend and slow the Tigers down is when they were able to close the gap.
Kayla Radtke and Annika Johnson provided 15 points combined, all coming on 3-point shots. Radtke had one of her best games of the season, tallying six rebounds, three assists and three steals to go along with her nine points.
For the Wingers, having others step up to make shots was much needed. Johnson said continuing to get four to five players with at least six or seven points boosts the Winger offense. Defensively, the Wingers can learn from the only meeting against the Tigers. Johnson said the team can match up with anyone athletically, but needs to get stops by forcing teams to play half court offense.
Currently, the Wingers are second in Section 1AAA behind the Tigers. The Wingers have two big games against Mayo left on the schedule. There’s also road games against Austin and Kasson-Mantorville. The Wingers have a chance in those matchups to correct what the team had troubles with against the Tigers; defending the transition game.
“I think it proves that we need to make sure that we're executing everything we talked about,” Johnson said on what the loss to the Tigers means for the Wingers.
STEWARTVILLE 68, RED WING 52
STEW 40 28 — 68
RW 23 29 — 52
Stewartville 68
Haylie Strum 21, 2 3-pt; Jayci Rath 14, 1 3-pt; Audrey Shindelar 9, 1 3-pt; Savannah Hedin 6; Ella Theobald 5; Keeley Steele 5, 1 3-pt; Avery Spencer 4;
RW 52
Sammi Chandler 12, 2 3-pt; Kayla Radtke 9, 3 3-pt; Izzy Guetzlaff 7, 1 3-pt; Sophia Rahn 7, 1 3-pt; Hannah Kosek 6; Annika Johnson 6, 2 3-pt; Bryn Guse 3; Lillie Sonju 2.
Free throws: STEW 15-23, RW 1-11.
Three-point goals: STEW 5, RW 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.