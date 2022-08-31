Maybe it was some first game nerves or playing in front of the home fans for the first time this season. Whatever it was, Red Wing came out flat. But they finished anything but as the Wingers corrected a few things and forced a fifth set.
The Wingers volleyball team lost 3-2 to Mankato East at home to open the season Tuesday night, but it was apparent how much in-game improvements the team made as the match went on. The team’s passing was crisper allowing the middles and right side to be active in the offense. The back row got in position for the deflections off the block.
“I liked the energy they had all night and the cohesiveness that they played with,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “Starting right off with them decorating the locker room and they made little volleyballs with everyone's name on it from grades eight through 12. Just making everyone feel special.”
Junior Taylor Shelstad tallied 45 assists in her first game as varsity setter. One of the few players to remain in her position the entire match, Roschen said after watching her run the offense there’s plenty of comfort having her in the middle of it.
“She made good decisions. She was even a force for us on offense too with a few kills at the right time,” Roschen said. “I talked to her about making better decisions, when to dump it over. She did that. She was saving them out of the net for us. She did a really good job.”
With so much rotation among positions elsewhere, freshman Izzy Guetzlaff got some time at middle blocker. She had three kills including one she tipped quickly to the vacated middle of the court in the fifth set to give the Wingers a 7-6 lead, which got an enthusiastic response from the team.
One of the few aspects of the match that seemed to give the Wingers trouble was their hitting. In the first set, the Wingers had more than a handful of unforced hitting errors which allowed the Cougars to take a 15-3 lead. East eventually won the first set 25-15.
From then on, the Wingers still had a few hitting errors but they were far less frequent than in the first set. Tied 22-22 in the second set, the Wingers rallied for three points to finish off the set and tie the match 1-1.
The Wingers led again late in the third set, 21-19. East went on a 6-1 run to end the third set with a 25-22 win.
The fourth set was dominated by the Wingers. They led 20-8 before winning it 25-15. Everything was working well in the fourth set for the Wingers and Roschen saw the team get each other motivated to come back better in the fourth set just as they had in the second.
Each team led by no more than three points in the final set. The Wingers led 4-1 then 10-8. The Cougars pulled ahead 13-11. Tied 13-13, the Wingers made it challenging for East to finish them off but couldn’t get anything past the Cougar’s back row.
“We're going to keep getting more confident,” Roschen said. “Of course, we graduated a lot of seniors so the more experience that they all get, they're going to win (similar matches).”
MANKATO EAST 3, RED WING 2
ME 25 22 25 15 15
RW 15 25 22 25 13
Red Wing
Kills: Kennedy Knopp 17, Mayzee Thorson 13, Bri Tix 8, Teagan Walter 5, Taylor Shelstad 4, Izzy Guetzlaff 3, Lauryn Ball 2, Greta Murphy 1, Brooke Strusz 1. Assists: Shelstad 45, Knopp 2. Aces: Tix 4, Knopp 2, Thorson 2, Walter 1. Digs: Knopp 23, Thorson 18, Tix 16, Shelstad 6, Murphy 5, Hunter Hayes 4, Strusz 4, Ball 3, Walter 2.
