This season has already gotten off to a much better start than last season for Red Wing. The boys basketball team won its first two games of the season in its four-team, Tip-Off Tournament.
First, the Wingers cruised past East Central 68-26, then beat Hibbing 69-53 in the championship.
Then on Tuesday, the Wingers held a 21-17 lead at the half against Northfield. The Wingers led by as many as 10 points in the second half before the Raiders came back to tie it 40-40.
Eventually the Raiders got a steal near midcourt and a layup to go ahead 44-43 in the final minute. The Wingers ended up losing 46-43.
Close losses are something head coach Oliver Simmons said he’s hoping to see those losses become wins.
Last season, the Wingers lost six of their 19 total games by single digits.
“We look forward to that challenge,” Simmons said. “We’ll be fighting expectations. We want to make it as far as we can.”
The Wingers fill out their roster with a few newcomers and the entire starting lineup from the previous season. Simmons said having no one graduate from the team last season allows the players to keep progressing in mostly the same roles.
Senior Deso Buck has become a great distributor with the ball in finding open teammates last season and can continue to do so while being in the top-3 in scoring any night.
“His game has changed dramatically. He’s improved his passing and continues to shoot well,” Simmons said.
Fellow senior Denval Atkinson has gotten in the gym more often. Simmons encouraged him to take more shots during his offseason as well as focus on weight training.
“He’s gotten much stronger,” Simmons said. “He’s going to be a handful for a lot of people.”
Simmons said the team feels well-balanced, though. Opponents surely will put their focus on stopping Buck and Atkinson. That leaves sophomore Reid Hartmann, senior Andrew Ball and senior Maddox Hanson open to score.
Hartmann provides a little of everything as a guard and post. Ball will primarily play center while Hanson provides scoring from the perimeter as one of the team’s best shooters.
Senior Cooper Chandler is the first guy off the bench and Mitchell Seeley is in a defensive specialist role who can come in for Atkinson. Senior Jonah Deppe offers some length and junior Maurice Williams-Rosebear is a two-way player that cuts hard to the basket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.