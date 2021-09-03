Red Wing has plenty of sophomores and juniors. Most played with each other last year and benefit from familiarity this season. Even with the same collection of players, the Wingers are gaining experience.
“We have a lot of guys back, which is nice, but we're still kind of that young side,” said head coach Nate Weess.
Last season, the Wingers relied on Nick Snouffer for scoring. With Snouffer having graduated, the Wingers look to their next two most experienced players for both leadership and scoring; senior Noah Morgan and junior Greyson Magill.
Morgan played forward in the Wingers home-opener on Tuesday, while Magill patrolled the midfield. The two have the most defined roles while the lineup around them may juggle a bit.
As the two captains lead a young squad, Weess said this season allows for the Wingers to ease into their roles and figure out what works. This bodes well for a team that had just 12 games last season and had a drastic, steeper learning curve.
A longer season also allows for Weess to toggle with the lineup formation and even positioning. The one aspect that stands out is the versatility.
“I like keeping the door open to start the year to try different things,” Weess said. “With a combination of Jed Heineman, Jay Dee Rivera, Greyson (Magill), Noah (Morgan), Liam Stockton. Those guys will move around, shift them around in the midfield and forward.”
The defense, featuring sophomore Brock Plote, junior Jackson Fleming and senior Justin Carlisle appear to the three players the Wingers will turn to the most. Weess said Isaiah Jensen will move back from forward and play some defense. Even Heineman may play a few games on defense.
“That is what's nice about having five to six guys that are versatile,” Weess said. “That's the type of team we have this year, is guys that can play anywhere.”
Now it’s about what to do with all the position flexibility the Wingers possess.
“We're going to keep trying tweaking things these first few games, seeing what gels. It's a long season. As long as we're progressing and taking steps forward, I’m confident in this group.”
Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 7 - vs Austin, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 - at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 14 - vs Winona, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 - Mayo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18 - at Lake City invite, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21 - vs Faribault, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 - at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25 - at PIZM, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 - at Byron, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5 - at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7 - vs Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 - Kasson-Mantorville, noon
