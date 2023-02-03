The Red Wing girls hockey team has the difficult task of playing in Section 4A. With most teams from the St. Paul area, it's tough for the Wingers to schedule many section opponents.
Coming off a win over Austin on Thursday, the team got exactly what they are going to need to compete in the section tournament; scoring throughout the lineup.
Head coach Katelyn Hadler said after a 3-2 loss to Winona on Monday, there are a few players who have been playing well and getting on the point sheet on a nightly basis. Others have been stepping up more frequently to try and play more offensive.
As long as everyone keeps skating and moving in the offensive zone, Hadler said they’ll get their scoring chances. Aiding the offense are defenders Allison Kruger and Amelia Grove. Both have played well defensively, but are taking the puck up on the rush when able.
“They have the stick skills. They have the hand skills. They can move with speed,” Hadler said of Kruger and Grove. “With them not only playing defense but jumping in to play a little more offensively helps us out a ton. We get more shots on net, they're getting the puck deep (when they step up in the play).”
In three Section 4A matchups, the Wingers have lost three to Chisago Lakes, Two Rivers and South St. Paul. The Wingers almost certainly will travel to either Two Rivers or Chisago Lakes for a first-round section tournament matchup. Visitation is 0-4 against Section 4A opponents and does not have another section matchup in the regular season.
“We know where we stand with the section. We know what's coming at us,” Hadler said. “I think we believe a lot in ourselves too, to be able to come ready and play against (Section 4A).”
Section 4A playoffs begin Saturday, Feb. 11.
In the loss to Winona, Red Wing peppered Winona goalie Aliya Gricius with shots on net all game. The Wingers outshot the Winhawks 42-17 in the game, yet trailed 3-0 after the first period. Two goals 2 minutes, 2 seconds apart, the second of which came at 15:24 of the first, put the Wingers in a three-deficit despite controlling most of the period and circling the Winhawk zone.
The Wingers displayed some resilience in the second period. Tatum Zylka scored her fourth goal in as many games at 5:19 of the second. The Wingers came into the locker room rejuvenated after Cheyenne Tyler’s power-play goal in the final minute of play in the second got the team back within a goal.
Hadler said an instance like this can mean a lot later. The team trailed 3-0 but stayed aggressive and began cutting into the Winhawk lead.
“This is a game we knew we could get back into,” Hadler said. “Going down 3-0 is tough in the first period, but we had a lot of game left, and we stayed positive with it, knowing what we needed to do better, knowing what we could do better and knowing the game that we all know that we can play.”
In the third, the Wingers had four power plays but couldn’t find the equalizer. A Winona penalty taken at 16:10 of the third gave the Wingers their fifth power play of the period and with goaltender Allie Meyer on the bench, a 6-on-4 advantage. Two shots made it through to Gricius but none past her as the Winhawks got a blocked shot with 10 seconds left that skirted just out of the zone with not enough time for the Wingers to get another shot off.
“It's always going to be a tough game when we face them,” Halder said. “The girls always get excited to play Winona.”
