Sammi Chandler returned to the lineup and Sophia Rahn had another productive night for Red Wing in its 60-54 win over Owatonna in girls basketball action on Monday.
Rahn scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds. Chandler had 16 points, seven rebounds along with a team-high six assists and three steals.
The Wingers scored 30 points in each half. The Huskies got the free-throw line as consistently as the Wingers but made just 35 percent of their shots while the Wingers shot 54 percent from the line.
Hannah Kosek tallied eight points and seven rebounds. Hallie Roschen and Mayzee Thorson each contributed seven points.
Red Wing hosts Century on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.