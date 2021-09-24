The Red Wing girls’ soccer team continued to pressure late in the second half, while thwarting any possible John Marshall chances in a 2-1 win Thursday night.
The Rockets did score their lone goal in the second half, but the Wingers held firm in the final eight minutes.
Both Winger goals came in the first half. Sammi Chandler and Camille DeSutter each found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Tori Senty made seven saves.
Red Wing improved to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in the Big 9. The Wingers face PIZM Saturday evening at home.
