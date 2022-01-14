The Red Wing boys swim team lost to Owatonna 99-84 on Thursday. The Wingers competed in their second of two duals on the week and continued to see time improvements from its swimmers.
In the midst of a busy schedule, head coach Mikayla Beuch said she’s seen the team improve despite being put in so many events in addition to their own. It sets the Wingers up nicely for the postseason races.
“What I have seen out of our swims and dives this week has made me very proud,” Beuch said. “I have seen so much grit and heart in meets, it makes me excited for our post-dual season.”
Jacob Flemke, Aidan O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Patrick Hines won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 51.66 seconds. The foursome later won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.46.
Ihrke and Soren Toegel finished 1-2 in the 100 butterfly. Ihrke swam the race in 58.39, while Toegel finished in 1:06.09. Ihrke also won the 50 freestyle in 24.45.
Colin Johnson took second place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:11.8. O’Brien won the 200 IM in 2:17.43. O’Brien and Johnson finished in first and second respectively in the 100 breaststroke. O’Brien swam the race in 1:07.88, while Johnson swam it in 1:16.91.
“Even at the end of the meet, we still saw season bests out of Colin (Johnson) and Aidan (O’Brien) in the 100 breast,” Beuch said. “We got Soren just missing the 1:00 mark on his 100 of the relay, with Colin fighting back hard to slide under the 1:00 mark himself.”
Flemke just missed winning the 100 freestyle, coming in a 10th of a second away with a time of 53.83, then later won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.93.
Landen Nelson just missed first place in diving. Nelson was 4.55 points from a tie for first with a score of 140.55. Zach Mikkelson took fourth with a score of 123.15.
Tuesday
Red Wing kicked off the week against River Falls.
Jacob Flemke, Aidan O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Soren Toegel swam in second place in the 200-yard medley relay (1:51.53). The four swimmers later finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
“We were just touched out on the 200 medley, but I have to give it up to Soren for pulling out a 25.77. Faster than his competitor but just edged out,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch.
Elijah Flattum, Tyler Gorden, Colin Johnson and Zach Shefveland swam second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:30.74.
Ihrke came in second in the 200 IM (2:25.47) second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.83). Flemke won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.51 and earned second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.49. O’Brien won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.65) and took second in the 100 freestyle (54.76).
Gorden took first in diving with a score of 179. Landen Nelson finished with a score of 166.75 in second and Zach Mikkelson had 152.45 in third.
“It was great to see Landen back on the board,” Beuch said. “Clearly he felt great as well, sneaking up behind Tyler with a solid 2nd place finish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.