Red Wing led Mayo by seven points at the half. The Spartans turned it around in the second half, outscoring the Wingers 45-31 in the second to win 62-55 on Friday.
The Wingers had previously won its last three games coming in.
Denval Atkinson led a balanced Winger scoring attack with 16 points. Andrew Ball had 14 points. Maddox Hanson and Deso Buck each contributed 10 points. Hanson made three of the team's six 3-pointers.
Red Wing faces Albert Lea Saturday on the road.
(0) comments
