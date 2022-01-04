Three players scored 16 points for the Red Wing boys basketball team in their 62-47 victory over Mayo Tuesday night.
Denval Atkinson, Drew Ball and Maddox Hanson each scored 16 points for the Wingers. Each helped the Wingers go on a 16-0 run to extend what was a 17-15 lead to a 33-15 lead in the first half.
The Spartans trimmed the Winger's lead to four points in the second half, but the interior play of Ball and Atkinson on offense and the Winger defense helped secure the win.
Mayo made 12 3-pointers but turned the ball over 17 times. Isiah Hanson gave the Wingers some issues, scoring 23 points including six 3s.
Maddox Hanson made all five of the Winger's 3-pointers. Reid Hartman added eight points.
Red Wing looks to win its third consecutive game when it hosts Faribault on Thursday.
