Red Wing gymnastics opened the season with a dual meet at South St. Paul on Tuesday. The Wingers came away with a 117.75-110.25 win.
Chloe Fox led the Wingers with first-place finishes on bars (7.925), vault (8.9), beam (8.175) and all-around (32.65). She earned second place on floor with a 7.65.
Seventh graders Anna Stockton and London Scofield helped fill in on varsity scoring in their first meet with the team. Stockton had her scores count toward the team scores in all four events with a 7.9 on vault, 5.175 on bars, 5.9 on beam and 7.050 on floor. Scofield tied Fox for second on floor with a 7.65 and had a 6.1 on beam.
Kylie Moffett set new personal bests on vault (8.325) and bars (6.85), placing second and third in the two events respectively.
