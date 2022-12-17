The Red Wing gymnastics team lost to Winona Friday evening. The Winhawks had a score of 135.95. The Wingers ended with a 124.6.
Despite the loss, the Winger's team score improved by six points from last week's meet.
"Everyone just did really well tonight," said head coach Dawn Austin. "We improved all around. A six point increase in our team total is huge."
Anna Stockton continued to provide the Wingers with increasing scores in all events. She had a PR on bars (6.35), beam (8.15) and floor (7.4). Stockton placed first on beam and earned third in all-around with a PR of 30.425.
Jaysa Dille stuck her beam routine for an 8.0 score and third place in the event. Chloe Fox finished second on vault with a 9.0 and first in all-around with a 33.6. Kylie Moffett had a PR on beam (7.85) and in all-around with a 29.9.
