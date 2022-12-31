The Red Wing gymnastics team lost its dual meet against Owatonna 141.775-118.350 Thursday evening.
Red Wing senior Chloe Fox finished in third place in all-around with a score of 32.75. Molly Jacobson scored a PR on bars with a 5.4. Mallory Richardson had a PR on bars as well with a 6.4. London Scofield had a PR on beam with a 7.15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.