Red Wing traveled to Rochester to take on Mayo, Century and John Marshall Friday night. The Wingers came in third place as team with a score of 120.775.
Chloe Fox led the team with an all-around score of 33.925. Anna Stockton came in fifth with a PR of 28.450.
On floor, Fox was second overall with a 8.725. Molly Jacobson set a PR on floor with a 7.05. Fox came in first place on beam with an 8.2 and first on vault with a 9.1. On bars, Fox was second with a 7.9. Kylie Moffett earned fifth with a 6.775.
(0) comments
