The Red Wing gymnastics team took second place among three teams at its first home meet of the season Friday evening. The Wingers finished with a score of 118.625. Northfield won the meet with a 123.425.
As a team overall, the Wingers made big gains on vault, scoring nearly two points better than in the first meet on Tuesday in St. Paul. Chloe Fox placed first on vault with an 8.95. Anna Stockton was third on vault with a PR score of 8.7. London Scofield also had a PR on vault with an 8.0.
Jaysa Dille finished first on beam with a score of 7.75. Kylie Moffett took third place on beam with a PR of 7.3. Fox earned third on bars with an 8.05, second on floor (8.375) and was second in all-around with a 31.975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.