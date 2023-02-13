The Red Wing gymnastics team finished in ninth place at the Big 9 conference meet on Saturday in Rochester. The Wingers had a score of 119.75. Owatonna won the meet with a 146.80.
Overall, the Wingers saw seven PR scores. The team total score on floor was the second highest of the season.
Mallory Richardson earned a PR score of 6.8 on bars and a PR on beam with a 7.625. London Scofield also stuck her routine on beam, earning a PR score of 7.975.
Scofield, Anna Stockton and Kylie Moffett each had a PR on floor. Scofield had 7.8, Stockton scored a 7.45 and Moffett earned a 7.9.
Richardson secured a PR in all-around with a 29.975.
Red Wing next travels to Roseville High School Saturday, Feb. 18 for the Section 4A meet. Competition is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m.
