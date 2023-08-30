The Red Wing girls tennis team powered past Northfield Tuesday evening in the team's first home match. The Wingers won 6-1, earning a sweep of singles play.
Ava Johnson won 6-1, 6-4 in No. 1 singles. Abby Schmaltz got the win in No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2. Lorilei Hartman cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win in No. 3 singles. Lillian Hartman completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 win in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer picked up a win in No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-4. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning battled for the win in No. 2 doubles, coming out on top 7-6(5), 6-3. Sabrina Cook and Mary Ellen Robertson lost in No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-3.
After a rather dominant day of tennis, the Wingers hung around the courts to celebrate the win.
"We celebrated our first conference win with a team dinner after the match and played fun tennis games on court until it was too dark to play," said head coach Emmy Hartman.
