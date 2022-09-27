The Red Wing girls tennis team won its final dual of the regular season, defeating Austin 6-1 on Tuesday.
"Good finish of dual match season for Wingers tennis," said head coach Tom Gillman. "We are battling very well right now."
Hannah Kosek won 6-3, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe earned a 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz won 7-6(3), 6-1 in No. 3 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost a close three-set match 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.
Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win in No. 1 doubles. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman won in No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-4. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning narrowly won 7-5, 6-4 in No. 3 doubles.
Red Wing next competes in the Big 9 tournament on Saturday in Rochester.
