Coming off the Big 9 conference tournament on Saturday, the Red Wing girls tennis team earned the 11th seed in the Section 1AA team tournament. The Wingers travel to take on No. 6 Waseca on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
In the Big 9 tournament, Hannah Kosek won the third place in No. 1 singles. She won her first match 6-1, 6-0, then later won 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the semifinal round. Kosek lost 6-0, 6-0 to the eventual champion and was able to come back and win the third-place match 6-4, 3-6, (7).
Lorilei Hartman won the consolation in No. 4 singles. She lost her first match 6-1, 6-0 then came back with an 8-4 and 9-8 win.
All other Wingers players won at least one match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.