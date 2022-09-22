Winona spoiled senior day in Red Wing as the Winhawks came out on top 6-1 over the Wingers Thursday evening.
Hannah Kosek, who has been on a dominant win streak as of late, earned the lone point for Red Wing with a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 1 singles.
Allie Roe lost 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz went back-and-forth, but lost her No. 3 singles match 7-6(4), 6-3. Lorilei Hartman dropped her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-4.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost in three sets, 3-6, 7-6(6), 10-3, No. 1 doubles. Lillian Hartman and Ava Johnson lost 6-4, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm rounded out doubles play with a 6-0, 6-2 loss.
Red Wing begins next week with two road matches. The Wingers travel to Lake City on Monday, then to Austin on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.