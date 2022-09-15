The Red Wing girls tennis team was swept by Big 9 powerhouse Mayo 7-0 on Thursday.
Hannah Kosek lost 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe lost 6-1, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz fell 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost her No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
Allie and Nora Meyer dropped their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman lost 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm lost in No. 3 doubles 6-0, 6-1.
Red Wing moved to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference. The Wingers next travel to Farmington on Monday.
