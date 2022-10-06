Third seeded Lakeville North ended No. 11 Red Wing's run in the Section 1AA team tournament on Thursday. The Wingers lost 5-2 and were a super breaker away from making it 4-3.
“Really good effort this season and great progress,” said head coach Tom Gillman.
Allie Roe in No. 2 singles and the third doubles pairing of Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning were the ones to get the Wingers points.
