Farmington was able to escape with a 4-3 win over the Red Wing girls tennis team on Monday.
Hannah Kosek cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 1 singles. Allie Roe picked up a 6-4, 6-0 win in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost 6-2, 6-3 in No. 3 singles while Lorilei Hartman lost 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer won 6-3, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman nearly pulled of a 3-set victory, losing 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(3) in No. 2 doubles. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm also went to three sets in No. 3 doubles, dropping their match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Red Wing next travels to Faribault on Tuesday.
