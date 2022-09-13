The Red Wing girls tennis team quickly defeated Albert Lea 6-1 on Tuesday. It was another solid outing for the entire lineup.
Hannah Kosek (No. 1 singles) and Allie Roe (No. 2 singles) each won their respective matches 6-1, 6-0. Abby Schmaltz lost 6-4, 6-3 in No. 3 singles and Lorilei Hartman won 6-3, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer earned the 6-3, 6-2 win on No. 1 doubles. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman got the victory in No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-0. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm also won 6-2, 6-0 in No. 3 doubles.
Red Wing faces Mayo at home on Thursday.
