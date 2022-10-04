The Red Wing girls tennis team played extremely well to end to the regular season, gained some extra confidence in the Big 9 tournament and are moving on the section playoffs. The 11th-seeded Wingers defeated No. 6 Waseca 4-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of team play in Section 1AA.
Among all other Section 1AA team duals in the first round, Red Wing was the only low seed to pull off an upset and is lowest seeded team remaining.
Hannah Kosek kept up her terrific play as of late with a 6-1, 6-0 win in No. 1 singles. Allie and Nora Meyer won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman won 6-3, 7-6(1) in No. 2 doubles. Cienna Fanning and Aftyen Bluhm helped complete a sweep of doubles with a 6-2, 7-6(6) win in No. 3 doubles.
Elsewhere, Allie Roe lost in No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2. Abby Schmaltz lost a close match 7-6(4), 5-7, 10-5 in No. 3 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost 6-2, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
