Red Wing first faced Owatonna and lost 5-2. Three of the four singles matches were determined in a third set.
Ava Johnson lost 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 in No. 1 singles. Abby Schmaltz fell 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost in a third set 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-4 in No. 3 singles. Lillian Hartman came up short in No. 4 singles, losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Allie and Nora Meyer won 7-5, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning took the loss in No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-2. Emily Angell and Whitney Fox picked up the win 6-4, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
"The highlight of this match was watching our number one doubles team, down in the first set, step it up to come back and win that first set and then totally control the second set," said head coach Emmy Hartman. "The Meyers played that second set very well - working together and setting each other up to dominate at the net."
Coming off grueling singles matches, the Wingers took three of four singles matches against Mankato East in a 4-3 win.
Johnson lost 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Lorilei Hartman won 6-4, 6-4 in No. 2 singles. Lillian Hartman earned a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 3 singles. Fox moved up to No. 4 singles and won 6-2, 6-2.
Allie and Nora Meyer kept up their dominant run with a 6-3, 6-2 win in No. 1 doubles. Bluhm and Fanning lost 6-2, 6-1 in No. 2 doubles. Angell and Schmaltz lost 7-6(3), 7-5 in No. 3 doubles.
