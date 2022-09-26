The Red Wing girls tennis team got good performances from its singles players as the Wingers defeated Lake City 6-1 on Monday.
The Wingers swept singles play and took two of three in doubles action.
Hannah Kosek got the sweep in her No. 1 singles match, beating Emily Mehrkens 6-0, 6-0. Allie Roe did the same in No. 2 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Kloey Sanderson. Abby Schmaltz picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win in No. 3 singles over Rylee Thieren. Lorilei Hartman won 7-6(12), 6-0 over Grace Ackermann in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer lost to Liberty Heise and Brooke Bee 6-4, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman defeated Emma Berge and Alison Wallerich 6-7(10), 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning rounded doubles play with 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 win over Sophia Mahn and Kalynn Hagedorn in No. 3 doubles.
Red Wing travels to Austin on Tuesday.
