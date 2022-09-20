The Red Wing girls tennis team toughed out the humidity to win 5-2 over Faribault on the road Tuesday.
Hannah Kosek and Allie Roe each won in singles play while each of the Winger doubles pairings won their match.
Kosek won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Roe picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win in No. 2 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost a close match 5-7, 6-2, 10-2 in No. 3 singles. Lorilei Hartman lost 6-4, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.
Allie and Nora Meyer earned a 6-2, 6-2 win in No. 1 doubles. Ava Johnson and Lillian Hartman cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 2 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning won their No. 3 doubles match 6-1, 6-0.
