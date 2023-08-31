The Red Wing girls tennis team again earned a victory Thursday morning against Waseca. The Wingers battled in most matches to win 5-2.
Ava Johnson cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win in No. 1 singles. Abby Schmaltz lost 7-6(6), 6-1 in No. 2 singles. Lorilei Hartman came back to win a tightly played No. 3 singles match 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(2). Lillian Hartman also came back to win her No. 4 singles match 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Allie and Nora Meyer earned a 6-3, 7-6(6) win in No. 1 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning lost a close match in No. 2 doubles 6-4, 7-5. Emily Angell and freshman Whitney Fox, making her first varsity appearance this season, won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.