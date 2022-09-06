Sammi Chandler recorded a hat trick in just over 33 minutes to begin what was a 12-0 shutout for the Red Wing girls soccer team Tuesday evening.
Chandler opened the scoring, then shortly after, Mattea Stockton scored to give the Wingers a 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game. Kayla Radtke scored twice in the first half. Chandler scored her third goal with 7 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the half. Akacia Ingram finished off the first half with a goal in the 38th minute, giving the Wingers a 7-0 lead.
Red Wing continued to fill the back of the net in the second half, scoring five more goals.
