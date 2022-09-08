For the second consecutive game, the Red Wing girls soccer team earned a shutout victory. The Wingers held on to defeat Northfield 1-0 on Thursday.
Mattea Stockton scored the lone goal of the game. Coming off Tuesday’s game in which Stockton scored twice, she now has four points (3G, 1A) in her last three games. Kayla Radtke and Sophia Rahn assisted on Stockton’s goal.
Winger goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made six saves.
Red Wing next hosts Winona on Tuesday.
