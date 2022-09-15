The Red Wing girls soccer team was shut out by Mayo 3-0 Thursday evening.
Mayo led 1-0 after the first half. Isabel Wright scored two goals for Mayo.
Winger goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made seven saves.
Red Wing hosts Triton on Saturday, then travels to Byron on Monday.
