Century had four different goal scorers in a 4-1 win over the Red Wing girls soccer team Tuesday night.
The Panthers had a goal each from Nora Lynch, Nisha Wetter, Jordan Nowicki and Khloe Teal. Nowicki scored the first goal of the game in the first half and led at the half 1-0.
The Wingers scored once on five shots on goal in the second.
