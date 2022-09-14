The Red Wing girls soccer team lost to Winona 7-2 Tuesday evening.
Winona led 5-1 at the half, then carried the momentum into the second, adding a pair of goals.
Lillie Sonju and Kayla Radtke each scored for the Wingers. Sammi Chandler and Mattea Stockton each recorded an assist.
Red Wing looks to rebound on Thursday on the road against Mayo.
